‘Everybody loved him’: Vigil held for Temple grad shot, killed while walking dog in Brewerytown

Family and friends gathered for a vigil to remember a Temple University graduate who was shot and killed in an apparent robbery while walking his dog in Brewerytown.

Milan Loncar's family says they wanted to take the corner back, so they gathered at the very location where his life was senselessly cut short.

"So many people knew him and knew him as a good boy. Everybody loved him. Everybody's hurt by this," his mom Amy Lounsberry said.

"He was my soulmate and I don't think I have a plan anymore without him," his girlfriend Olivia Gorski added.

Philadelphia police say the 25-year-old was shot in just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at 31st and Jefferson streets, which is a short walk from his Brewerytown home.

Family Photo

Advertisement

Surveillance video released by police shows two people approach Loncar. One points a handgun at him and they both start reaching towards his pant pockets. The video stops before police say Loncar was shot once in the chest.

His family says his rescue puppy Roo stood by his side until help arrived.

Dozens showed up Friday night to hold a candle and gather in Loncar's honor.

His family says he's a Conestoga High School and 2019 Temple University graduate. He started a job he loved about a year ago and had plans to move in with his girlfriend next month.

"Everyone that met him knows he was the best person on this planet," his sister Jelena Loncar said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up if you wish to donate, please click here.

RELATED:

Philadelphia police release surveillance video of suspects wanted in Brewerytown homicide

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter