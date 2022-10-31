Quakertown fan with decked out man cave attends Union, Eagles, and all Phillies games this week

If you’re looking for "man cave" inspiration, look no further than Kevin Sica’s Quakertown basement.

"It was a game room, but it kind of got a little carried away," said Sica.

The basement, which is really more like a Philadelphia Phillies haven, wasn’t originally created for him at all, but for his two daughters, who were in high school at the time. Sica said he wanted to create a space for his daughters to hang out with friends.

"The funniest part was my daughter wanted red furniture, and I was like ‘no,’ and then she was like, ‘What if we did a Phillies theme?’ And I’m like, ‘Okay!’ She knew how to hit my buttons," Sica said.

Although there's a lot of it, the dominant decor isn’t the Phillies furniture or the memorabilia. It's dozens of pictures of memories.

"It’s just the experience of it all, all the stuff I have down here, the most important things to me are the pictures with my family and friends," he says.

MORE PHILLIES COVERAGE:

Sica’s love for the Phillies began in 1980 when his mom took him to game six of the World Series when he was just 12-years-old. He even still has the ticket.

Fast-forward to 2008, when Sica says he took his daughter, Amanda, also 12 at the time, to the game where the Phillies took the title. Sica and Amanda took a picture together during the celebrations, and he’s hoping to recreate that legendary picture with her again this week.

Sica has World Series tickets from here on out—all three Phillies games at home and the games in Houston, if the series gets to that point.

On Sunday, he went to the Eagles and Union game. He will also attend the Eagles game in Houston on Thursday night and stay there, if necessary, for the Phillies.

"I saw it all lined up, and I was like, ‘I gotta’ do this, how could I not do this?’" he said. "It’s there, it doesn’t happen very often, so I’m doing it."

It’s a mixture of a nice budget and admittedly, a bit of crazy, but Sica says this is his passion, and he’s doing it for Philly.

"If they win, I’m usually there," he says. "Somebody’s gotta’ do it, you know."

The only games that Sica won't make it to is the Union game on Saturday in Los Angeles and the Sixers games this week. Unfortunately, Sica says he has to draw the line somewhere, but hopefully he can be a good luck charm for Philadelphia sports.