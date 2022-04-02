Fatal crash in Egg Harbor Township under investigation, police say

article

A fatal crash that killed one man on Saturday morning is under investigation in Egg Harbor Township, police say.

According to authorities, the crash happened at 12:42 a.m. on Ocean Heights Avenue in the area of Leap Street in the Scullville section of the town.

Police say, 37-year-old Jose Costa, who was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry, was traveling east on Ocean Heights Avenue when he lost control and struck a pole.

The Scullville and Bargaintown Fire Companies responded to the scene and extricated Costa from the car, police say.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Authorities say he died from his injuries at the scene.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash, according to police.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter