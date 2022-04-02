Fatal crash in Egg Harbor Township under investigation, police say
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A fatal crash that killed one man on Saturday morning is under investigation in Egg Harbor Township, police say.
According to authorities, the crash happened at 12:42 a.m. on Ocean Heights Avenue in the area of Leap Street in the Scullville section of the town.
Police say, 37-year-old Jose Costa, who was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry, was traveling east on Ocean Heights Avenue when he lost control and struck a pole.
The Scullville and Bargaintown Fire Companies responded to the scene and extricated Costa from the car, police say.
Authorities say he died from his injuries at the scene.
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash, according to police.
