Fatal dump truck crash causes fuel spill on I-95 in Delaware, police say

Part of I-95 was shut down for several hours Tuesday after a car spun out, crossed the interstate and hit a dump truck.

Police say a BMW was traveling northbound near Newark when the driver lost control, spun out, hit a crash cushion and crossed over onto the southbound side.

An oncoming truck then collided with the spinning car. Both vehicles came to a stop against the center concrete barrier.

The driver of the BMW, a 29-year-old Delaware man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The dump truck driver, a 49-year-old New Jersey man, was uninjured.

The dump truck's fuel tank ruptured during the crash, causing fuel to spill on the interstate and a hazmat team to respond. Southbound lanes of I-95 were closed for about three and half hours.

Delaware State Police are investigating the fatal crash.