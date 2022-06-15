Fatal dump truck crash causes fuel spill on I-95 in Delaware, police say
NEWARK, Del. - Part of I-95 was shut down for several hours Tuesday after a car spun out, crossed the interstate and hit a dump truck.
Police say a BMW was traveling northbound near Newark when the driver lost control, spun out, hit a crash cushion and crossed over onto the southbound side.
An oncoming truck then collided with the spinning car. Both vehicles came to a stop against the center concrete barrier.
The driver of the BMW, a 29-year-old Delaware man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The dump truck driver, a 49-year-old New Jersey man, was uninjured.
MORE HEADLINES:
- DoorDash delivery driver charged for shooting teenage Chick-fil-A employee in Crescentville
- Police looking for suspect after gun stolen from woman's unlocked car in Kensington
- 3 sought in failed purse snatching attempts at King of Prussia Mall, police say
The dump truck's fuel tank ruptured during the crash, causing fuel to spill on the interstate and a hazmat team to respond. Southbound lanes of I-95 were closed for about three and half hours.
Delaware State Police are investigating the fatal crash.