Fatal shooting of a man in Allentown under investigation, Lehigh County officials say

The fatal shooting of a man in Allentown is under investigation, Lehigh County officials say.

According to Lehigh County authorities, police responded to a reported shooting near 6th and Tilghman Streets Sunday afternoon, just before 3 p.m. They found a man shot, when they arrived.

The Lehigh County Coroner was then called to the scene. The coroner pronounced the man dead around 3:15, and determined the death was a homicide.

Police are actively investigating the shooting. No further details were released regarding the victim.