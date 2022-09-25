Fatal shooting of a man in Allentown under investigation, Lehigh County officials say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The fatal shooting of a man in Allentown is under investigation, Lehigh County officials say.
According to Lehigh County authorities, police responded to a reported shooting near 6th and Tilghman Streets Sunday afternoon, just before 3 p.m. They found a man shot, when they arrived.
The Lehigh County Coroner was then called to the scene. The coroner pronounced the man dead around 3:15, and determined the death was a homicide.
Police are actively investigating the shooting. No further details were released regarding the victim.