Fatal stabbing in Trenton under investigation, Mercer County prosecutor says

Officials with the Trenton Police Department and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force are investigating a deadly stabbing from Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at the 500 block of Whittaker Avenue, according to the office of the Mercer County Prosecutor.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing and later found 32-year-old Leonardo Fernandez of Trenton with multiple stab wounds to the torso, police say.

Fernandez was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406

