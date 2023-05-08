FBI: Authorities searching for man accused of robbing 2 separate Philadelphia banks in 3 days

article

The FBI announced on Monday that they are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a man who they say is responsible for two Philadelphia bank robberies in three days.

On Monday, at around 11:45 a.m., authorities say a man entered the ACME located at 2101 Cottman Avenue and approached the Citizens Bank branch inside.

Authorities say the suspect presented a demand note to the teller. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities say the suspect fled the ACME on foot in an unknown direction.

Over the weekend, police say a similar incident happened inside a Shoprite.

On Saturday, shortly before 11 a.m., police say a man walked into the Citizens Bank inside the Shoprite located at 11000 Roosevelt Boulevard and gave the teller a note demanding money.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police searching for suspect accused of robbing bank inside Philadelphia supermarket, officials say

Authorities say the suspect stole $975, and he was last seen going through the parking lot towards Target.

Police describe the suspect as a 5'9" white man, possibly Hispanic, with a thin build, black hair, and black beard. For both robberies, authorities say the man was wearing a camouflage baseball hat, a blue surgical mask, a camouflage jacket, camouflage pants, and blue latex gloves.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about these robberies or the suspect is urged to call the FBI or the Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000.

There is a reward for information leading to this suspect's capture.