Luxury theft: $200,000 in handbags stolen from Philly boutique; 4 suspects sought

Philadelphia police say a group of thieves raided a luxury boutique, making off with stolen merchandise worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Surveillance footage captured the male suspects breaking into LXY Philadelphia Boutique on Sansom Street in Center City last month.

Police say they used a power tool to cut through the gate before shattering part of the doors.

Numerous handbags valued at $200,000 were stolen from the store.

The suspects then drove off in a dark-colored Jeep with tinted windows and possibly a paper tag, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.