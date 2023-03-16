FBI: Suspect threatened to detonate explosive device during Philadelphia bank robbery

article

Federal authorities are searching for a man who they say threatened to blow up a Philadelphia bank during a robbery.

Investigators say the suspect, described as a 5-foot-7 heavyset white man, entered the PNC Bank on the 1001 block of East Erie Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect, dressed in dark clothes with a face covering and gloves, handed the bank teller a note that authorities say threatened to detonate a concealed explosive device.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled the bank, police said. No explosive was shown during the robbery, according to police.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Philadelphia Office shared surveillance photos of the wanted suspect who is being considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI is offering a reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to the suspect's arrest and conviction.