Federal agents bust two large scale-drug rings in Delaware

Prosecutors in Delaware announced they dismantled two large-scale drug rings that plagued to local communities.

United States Attorney David Weiss and federal agents from the FBI and DEA met with the media on Thursday to discuss the operations that peddled narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamine in communities in Dover and Rosemont.

"The drugs sold and the toxic mixture created are becoming more dangerous, the tactics deployed by the defendants are more sophisticated," Weiss said.

Investigators showed pictures of the large-scale, illegal drug operation being run in Dover in which undercover agents made multiple buys of fentanyl and methamphetamine over the last five months.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

They argue the arrests of the Fountain brothers, Dwayne, and Martin, and two other suspects, lead to a record-setting haul of 7.5 kilograms of fentanyl. A top official with the Philadelphia office of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency said the 7.5 kilograms equals 380 thousand potentially lethal doses of fentanyl.

In Rosegate, near Wilmington, the Feds have indicted twelve suspects for alleged drug dealing that plagued the community. They say the defendants not only moved narcotics on the streets but recruited residents to help them.

The Delaware head of the FBI said they’ll seek long jail terms for those involved in both drug operations.

"Our goal is not just to put people in cuffs for a few days, but to build cases that cut those criminal enterprises off at their very source," Head of FBI operations in Delaware, Joshua Wilson, said.