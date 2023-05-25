Reward increased for 'Most Wanted Fugitive' accused in Philly kidnapping, murder over 20 years ago

article

Federal authorities have raised their reward offer for a man accused in the kidnapping and murder of a Philadelphia girl in the summer of 2000.

Alexis Flores, a handyman who came to the United States from Honduras, was allegedly involved in the July 2000 kidnapping of 5-year-old Iriana DeJesus.

Investigators say DeJesus was found strangled to death near an apartment building in August.

Flores is believed to go by several aliases, including Mario Flores, Mario Roberto Flores, Alex Contreras and Alesis Contreras. His exact date of birth is not known by authorities.

An FBI bulletin describes Flores as a slim, 5-foot-4 Hispanic man with dark hair and brown eyes. Investigators called attention to scars on Flores's forehead and right cheek.

Flores is one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives, and a reward for information that leads to his capture was increased Wednesday from $100,000 to $250,000.

Anyone with information on Alexis Flores's whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest FBI Field Office, American Embassy or U.S. Consulate.