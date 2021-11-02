Federal prosecutors play more wiretaps during Johnny Doc, Bobby Henon corruption trial

The defense in the corruption trial of union boss John Dougherty has won a small victory as one count is dropped against the labor leader.

Defense attorneys argued Monday that the entire case should be dismissed because federal prosecutors hadn’t proven Dougherty and City Councilman Bobby Henon had entered into a corrupt agreement.

Federal Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl dismissed one count of honest services fraud against Dougherty in connection with a squashed audit of the Philadelphia Parking Authority but allowed the others to stand.

In court Tuesday, federal prosecutors, who allege Dougherty bribed Henon with a $70,000 union salary to do his bidding, rested their case.

The defense quickly pushed back with a testimony from a union official who said Dougherty had grown Local 98 membership to over 4,600 and driven the hourly wage rate to $106.00.

The union official also testified that when drugs or alcohol abuse claimed the lives of as many as 18 union members, Dougherty pledged to fix the problem and put in place a substance abuse program.

The jury was told union members also receive generous health benefits under Dougherty.

On the way into court, the union boss said, "If I’m lucky enough, the judge does something righ I’ll go back working for the union this afternoon."

The defense is expected to call more witnesses in the morning.

MORE DOUGHERTY COVERAGE:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter