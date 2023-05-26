Mother of teen gunned down on SEPTA bus remembers her son as 'special boy'

The heartbroken mother of a baby-faced Philadelphia teen who was gunned down while riding home on a SEPTA bus earlier this week remembers her son as a "special boy" who was loved by many.

Randy Mills, 15, was shot and killed aboard a Route 23 SEPTA bus late Wednesday night near the 5200 block of Germantown Avenue, according to police.

The shooting, which was captured on a bus surveillance cameras, shows a person in wearing a mask and dark hooded sweatshirt confront Mills just before he's shot in the chest.

The shooter fled the bus before police arrived. Responding officers rushed Mills to Albert Einstein Hospital where he died shortly after his arrival.

"I got a call saying we believe Randy got shot, I said ‘huh?!’, of course I was shocked," Kesha Langford said.

She recalled the final conversation that she had with her son, a student at Roxborough High School.

"He said ‘I love you’ and ‘I’ll be home early’ and ‘what are you cooking?’," Kesha said.

Roxborough High School is a community still reeling from an ambush shooting that killed 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde and wounded four others last fall.

Police are also searching for a person of interest who Langford believes was captured on bus surveillance footage rifling through Randy's dying bodying.

"I was my son's hand move as if he was trying to say ‘get off me!’," Kesha said. "That’s when I know my son didn’t die instantly on there."

As police and investigators continue to search for Mills' killer, Kesha has a message for the shooter.

"Turn yourself in, turn yourself in because you will be found," Kesha said.