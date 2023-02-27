Woman shoots at store clerk during 7-Eleven hold-up in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A South Philadelphia attempted robbery ended with at least one shot fired and a suspect on the loose early Monday morning.
Police responded to a robbery in progress at a 7-Eleven on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue just before 3 a.m.
A woman armed with a handgun fired a shot at a 30-year-old employee after telling them not to move, according to authorities.
The female suspect then fled in a white van without any stolen items or money.
No injuries were reported., and no arrests made. An investigation is underway.