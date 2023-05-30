1 dead, 6 injured in fiery crash on Mercer County highway circle: police

article

One car burst into flames in a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one person, and left six others injured Tuesday morning.

Police say a 2011 Honda Accord was trying to cross all lanes of U.S. Route 1 in West Windsor when it collided with a 2023 Kia Sorrento around 4 a.m.

The Honda hit a traffic light, street sign and several trees before catching fire in a nearby AT&T parking lot with five people inside.

Two people were trapped inside the burning car as crews worked to extinguish the raging fire, eventually freeing all the occupants.

Three of the passengers, as well as the driver, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. However, officials say the front seat passenger succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Two more people were riding in the Kia when it came to a stop in the middle of Penns Neck Circle. They were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have to release any identities or ages for the victims.

Washington Road between Route 1 North and Fairview Avenue was closed for about five hours, but has since re-opened.