Police release video of suspect, vehicle in pellet gun incident involving FOX 29 News crew

Philadelphia police have released video of a suspect and vehicle they believe was involved in an incident where gel-like pellets struck a member of a FOX 29 News crew.

The incident occurred on the west side of City Hall near 15th and John F. Kennedy Boulevard shortly after 10 p.m. back on May 17.

A FOX 29 news crew was working in the area when a member of our news team was struck by projectiles fired from a passing car. Our crew members were not physically harmed in the incident.

On Tuesday, police released video of a dark-colored sedan, described as possibly being a Volkswagen Passat.

The suspect has been described by police as a male between the ages of 18 and 20.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact police.