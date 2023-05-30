Police release video of suspect, vehicle in pellet gun incident involving FOX 29 News crew
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released video of a suspect and vehicle they believe was involved in an incident where gel-like pellets struck a member of a FOX 29 News crew.
The incident occurred on the west side of City Hall near 15th and John F. Kennedy Boulevard shortly after 10 p.m. back on May 17.
A FOX 29 news crew was working in the area when a member of our news team was struck by projectiles fired from a passing car. Our crew members were not physically harmed in the incident.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Firearms stolen from Pennsylvania gun store recovered after police chase ends in crash on NJ highway: sources
- Shooting on SEPTA platform in Center City leaves 19-year-old injured, police say
- Shots fired, cars vandalized as crowds of juveniles descend on Penn's Landing: police
On Tuesday, police released video of a dark-colored sedan, described as possibly being a Volkswagen Passat.
The suspect has been described by police as a male between the ages of 18 and 20.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact police.