Fight leads to shooting, man rushed to hospital in Olney

A man is making a recovery after he was shot during an argument in the Olney section of the city.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 4200 block of Roosevelt Boulveard.

Police say the incident began as a fight, but eventually escalated to the point that the man was shot in the back.

The man was rushed to the hospital but his condition is not known.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, but so far no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

