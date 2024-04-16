Firearms cheaply made on 3D printers, guns pouring into NJ from Pa; lawmakers seek solutions

Investigators with New Jersey’s State Commission of Investigation report that while shootings are dropping since the pandemic, the availability of firearms is increasing.

In a clear case, in an ornate New Jersey hearing room, plastic gun parts produced by a 3D printer are on display. Video of the printer plays above it.

They’re plastic and homemade, but investigators say no less deadly. Edwin Torres is an investigator with the N.J. State Commission of Investigation. He said, "3D printed weapons, parts and attachments are cheap, untraceable and dangerous."

Cheaply made firearms, either printed or made from kits, are pouring into the flow of illegal weapons said investigators with New Jersey’s State Commission of Investigation.

Unveiling their probe of illegal firearms, investigators said so-called "multi-use" guns, or one weapon used in multiple shootings, are growing and they report "switches" - small, plastic pieces easily produced, are turning pistols into machine guns. They showed them being fired on YouTube.

Investigators said overall shootings are dropping in New Jersey, but in cities like Camden and Trenton shooters are spraying bullets, and the sound is captured on audio recordings. Investigator Torres said, "We realize people no longer need to go to gun stores to get a gun. Guns are printed in New Jersey. 3D plans are available and easily obtainable online."

The trafficking of firearms knows no boundaries, said investigators, as weapons flow to the Garden State from its neighbor. Joshua King, an analyst with the commission said, "In 2022, more guns were received that originated in Pennsylvania. Our state is clearly impacted by its proximity to Pa. and its more lax gun laws."