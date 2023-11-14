Firefighter, 76-year-old resident injured after 3-alarm rowhome fire in Berks County: officials

Flames erupted from inside a rowhome in Berks County Monday morning, sending a firefighter and elderly resident to the hospital.

The 3-alarm fire broke out at one rowhome on Spruce Street in Reading before spreading to three others.

It was eventually placed under control after leaving behind extensive damage to at least one of the homes.

Officials say a 76-year-old resident was rushed to the hospital with minor burns, and a firefighter suffered a "medical issue."

The cause of the fire has yet to be released.