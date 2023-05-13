Firefighter injured after 3-alarm fire erupts at condo complex in Camden County, officials say

article

Emergency crews were called to battle a blaze that left several homes heavily damaged, and a firefighter injured in South Jersey this weekend.

Flames grew to a 3-alarm fire at a condominium complex on Gregorys Way in Voorhees Saturday morning.

Officials say all residents were able to self-evacuate their homes without any injuries as the fire spread to eight units in total.

Footage from the scene showed severe damage to several condos with at least one roof appearing to collapse.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury at the scene. It is unclear if they received any treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.