Firefighter injured as 2 people rescued from house fire in North Philadelphia

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out inside a home in North Philadelphia this weekend.

Fire crews responded to the blaze on the 2500 block of North 17th Street around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Both residents were rescued as flames erupted from a second floor bedroom.

They were both taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not known.

A firefighter was also injured during the response.

All three are said to be recovering as of Monday morning.