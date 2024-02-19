Firefighter injured as 2 people rescued from house fire in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out inside a home in North Philadelphia this weekend.
Fire crews responded to the blaze on the 2500 block of North 17th Street around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
Both residents were rescued as flames erupted from a second floor bedroom.
They were both taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not known.
A firefighter was also injured during the response.
All three are said to be recovering as of Monday morning.