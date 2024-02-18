Nearly a dozen shots fired in double shooting that injured man, woman in North Philadelphia

A double shooting left a 41-year-old man and 19-year-old woman injured overnight in North Philadelphia.

Both victims were found on the 100 block of Diamond Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday, and taken to a nearby hospital.

The man suffered eight shots through his body, and is currently in critical condition.

The woman is in stable condition after being shot three times in the arm.

No weapons recovered, and no arrests made.