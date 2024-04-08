Firefighter injured by car trying to flee hit-and-run crash in West Philadelphia: police

A firefighter was rushed to the hospital early Monday morning after being injured on the job in West Philadelphia.

Fire crews were responding to a crash on the 4700 block of Osage Avenue when one firefighter tried to stop a driver from fleeing.

Officials say a 52-year-old suspected drunk driver ran over the firefighter's foot.

He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, and has since been released.

The driver, who also hit a fire truck and five parked vehicles, was treated for his injuries at a local hospital. He was said to be in stable condition.

Police have yet to release any details on possible charges.