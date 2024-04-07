Teen boy shot in the head during weekend shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a teenager was critically injured during a Sunday evening shooting.
The victim, a boy aged 16-18, was shot in the head on the 2500 block of Harlan Street around 5:40 p.m.
He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.
A motive is under investigation.