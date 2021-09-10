Firefighters battling blaze at commercial building in Warminster
WARMINSTER, Pa. - Firefighters are battling a blaze at a commercial building in Warminster, Bucks County.
It broke out on the 600 block of Mearns Road around 4:30 p.m.
According to officials, one person was transported to a nearby hospital.
Commuters are being asked to avoid the area. No word on what sparked the fire at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
