Firefighters recount experience tackling massive SPS Technologies fire: "Worst fire that I've ever been to"

The Brief On the evening of Monday, February 17, a massive fire engulfed the SPS Technologies factory on the 300 block of Highland Road in Abington Township with more than 60 employees inside, officials said. First responders and firefighters who bravely helped tackle the blaze spoke out about their experience for the first time Tuesday.



After fighting one of the largest commercial fires ever in Montgomery County, many of the first responders spoke publicly about their experience for the first time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The backstory:

Members of the five fire companies serving Abington Township were among the first to arrive to the 4-alarm fire last week at SPS Technologies.

The fire burned for 110 hours before it was finally suppressed. Hundreds of firefighters from 64 mostly volunteer fire companies responded over 6 days.

On Tuesday, some of the first firefighters to arrive on the scene spoke to Fox 29 about their experience fighting the biggest fire of their career.

What they're saying:

"We were able to see coming down the street the flames coming through the roof" said Gerry Gerhard, Safety Officer for Weldon Fire Company.



"There is already heavy fire through the roof. Explosions happening. There’s arcing. There’s sparking. Probably the worst conditions I’ve seen in 20 years" said Michael Jones Jr., Assistant Fire Chief of Abington Fire Company.

"It is the worst fire that I’ve ever been to. It’s a fire that I’ve been planning for the last 47 years of my life" added Gerhard.



"When we pulled up we had fire through the roof. Report of 60 people trapped and obviously that’s are main priority is people trapped" said Weldon Fire Company Firefighter Josh Rice.



"With 60 people possibly trapped we kind of all just went in and did our jobs" said Assistant Fire Chief Vincent McGurl of the Roslyn Fire Company.



"We are here for one purpose. We want to save lives. We want to save property and that was a goal that night" said Lt. Matthew Kruszewski of the Weldon Fire Company

"If the fire gets to the rear of the building where the chemicals are it’s going to be a catastrophe. So we did everything possible to keep the fire away from the rear of the building," Gerhard added.



"There was fear. But I felt confident because I had my fellow brothers here and strong leadership" said Roslyn Firefighter Kenny Lawyer.

"Let’s go. I was ready. I had competent firefighters in front of me behind me so I was ready for it," said Abington Firefighter Caleb Childs.



"There is certainly a rush. But at the same time you kind of not literally but figuratively you have to take a step back and go through what you know you have to do"

said Chris McLoone, Safety Officer for the Weldon Fire Company.

"There is a lot people who work in that facility that live in the neighborhood and you just hope that there is volunteers that is going to protect your family members in their time of need" added Chief Shawn Philipsen of the McKinley Fire Company.



"I want the community to realize this is all volunteer organization. And for a week straight everybody was there from all the fire companies both locally and throughout the counties and it is 100 percent volunteer" said Abington Assistant Fire Chief Richard Jones.



"You still see the devastation and you see the people who worked there now they are out of jobs. What does their future bring," said Christopher Olimpo, Deputy Chief for McKinley Fire Company.

What we know:

A class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those impacted by the fire that occurred at the SPS Technologies factory in Abington Township.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) have created a webpage dedicated to the incident that contains air and water quality information that can be viewed at www.dep.pa.gov/spstechnologies.

SPS Technologies has established a community hotline for questions, comments or concerns. Residents can call 215-572-3326 or email ContactSPS@pccairframe.com

More on the lawsuit from attorneys at Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky and Stranch, Jennings & Garveycan be found here.

What's next:

‘We will continue to learn. And prepare ourselves to be better the next time or use different elements to be prepared again" said Capt. Bob Woodard, Abington Fire Company.



The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.