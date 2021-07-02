First lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Philadelphia for Celebration of Freedom ceremony on July 4

article

First lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Philadelphia on July 4.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced Friday that Dr. Biden will participate in the Celebration of Freedom ceremony.

The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Independence Square, located on the south side of Independence Hall, and feature performances by The Philly POPS and new soulful R&B artist Saleka. The event is free and open to the public. Space is limited and available on a first come first served basis.

