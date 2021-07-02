Expand / Collapse search

First lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Philadelphia for Celebration of Freedom ceremony on July 4

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Dr. Jill Biden
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - First lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Philadelphia on July 4.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced Friday that Dr. Biden will participate in the Celebration of Freedom ceremony. 

The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Independence Square, located on the south side of Independence Hall, and feature performances by The Philly POPS and new soulful R&B artist Saleka. The event is free and open to the public. Space is limited and available on a first come first served basis.

Wawa giving out free hoagies as part of Hoagie Day

FOX 29's Karen Hepp is at the National Constitution Center where more than 100 Wawa employees are assembling 17,000 hoagies that will be given away as part of Hoagie Day.

RELATED:

Wawa Welcome America announces headliners for 2021 Fourth of July celebration

Wawa Hoagie Day: How to get your hands on a free Wawa hoagie in Philadelphia

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter