Flash flooding wreaks havoc on Tuesday afternoon commute in parts of Pennsylvania

Drenching rain caused dangerous flash flooding during Tuesday afternoon's rush hour that left some motorists stranded and in need of water recuses.

The National Weather Service warned of a band of heavy rain that prompted scattered Flash Flood Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm advisories.

The downpours even caused a brief ground stop for flights arriving to Philadelphia International Airport, and delayed some outgoing planes.

Meanwhile, cars at the intersection of Lincoln Highway and Pottstown Pike in West Whiteland Township were spotted trudging through estimated feet of water.

A few miles away in Downingtown, the eastern branch of the Brandywine Creek spilled over its banks submerging the beach and nearby skatepark.

The newly renovated playground at Kerr Park which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ida was flooded out. Locals say they're becoming used to it.

"It floods this area a lot lately, every year it seems, like one good rainstorm floods it out pretty good," Colin Kielick of Coatesville said.

The flash flooding was so bad in parts of Delaware County that the Chester Fire Department were spotted rescuing drivers from cars that had become submerged.

"Very crazy, I didn't know the water would come up so much," a witness said.

Turn around, don't drown is always the recommended rule when faced with flash flooding situations.