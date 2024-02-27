Flooding destroys classrooms at Germantown Islamic school; restoration work expected through March

Restoration work continues at an Islamic school in Germantown after flooding destroyed the classrooms two weekends ago.

Germantown Masjid Academy currently enrolls about 50 K-12 students who have temporarily moved to the place of worship next door.

Jewel Davis-Tombul is a consultant program coordinator for Germantown Masjid Academy and said on the day of the flooding, water was gushing out of a toilet on the third floor and penetrating through the ceilings and walls all the way down into the basement.

"When I walked in, it was just water everywhere. When we looked in the classrooms, literally water was raining down," said Davis-Tombul. "The estimation they said, at the beginning was $15,000, but because the basement was just checked, it might be more."

Fans continue to run at full blast in one of the classrooms. Some of the drywall was removed and the ceilings are exposed during this first demolition phase. In addition to the structural damage, the school will need a contractor to work on the electrical wiring.

"It’s been a hard transition, but our children and our staff have done well with the support of our parents," said Davis-Tombul. "As Muslims, we’re tested, and this is definitely a test, but because we have a strong belief in our lord we’re going to get through this."

Over the last couple of weeks, parents have held a few fundraisers and a GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $20,000, at last check.

Davis-Tombul said they are hopeful students will be back inside their classrooms by the end of March.