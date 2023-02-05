Fly Eagles Fly! Fans send their beloved Birds off to Super Bowl LVII with unrivaled support

article

The Super Bowl countdown is officially on! Just one week from today, the Eagles will be stepping onto the field - and excitement is at an all-time high across the Philadelphia area.

Fans geared up for the Big Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday before the Eagles take flight to Arizona to take on former head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 12.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Lines formed early for the sold out send-off featuring special on-field performances by the Eagles cheerleaders, Drumline and D.J. Diamond Kuts.

Some Eagles players and coaches are also expected to speak - which is bound to take the celebration to the next level.

Eagles fever is already through the roof, but with a week to go it's safe to say there will be no shortage of celebrations leading up to kickoff - and hopefully long after!