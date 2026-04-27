Flyers fans stunned as Penguins force Game 6 in South Philadelphia playoff series

The Brief The Flyers missed a chance to clinch their playoff series against Pittsburgh on Monday night. Fans at Stateside Live in South Philadelphia watched hopes fade after a late Penguins goal. Game 6 will be played Wednesday in South Philadelphia, where fans remain confident.



The Flyers lost another opportunity to close out their playoff series against Pittsburgh on Monday night, according to FOX 29, leaving fans at Stateside Live in South Philadelphia disappointed but still hopeful for Game 6.

Flyers fans ride emotional rollercoaster at Stateside Live

What we know:

Travis Sanheim scored a game-tying goal in the 2nd period, which energized the crowd and made it feel like the Flyers were close to advancing, according to FOX 29.

A Penguins goal off a strange bounce quickly changed the mood, silencing the packed venue and leaving fans stunned as Pittsburgh secured a Game 5 win, FOX 29 reported.

Stateside Live delivered the full Flyers game-night experience, including the voice of Lou Nolan, who has been the public address announcer since the Flyers’ first Stanley Cup championship season 52 years ago.

Fans stayed until the end, hoping for a Flyers comeback, but left with disappointment after watching another chance to finish the series slip away.

Rivalry and hope set the stage for Game 6

The rivalry with Pittsburgh was clear throughout the night, with some fans even cheering when Penguins star Sidney Crosby left the ice, according to FOX 29.

"They don’t like Pittsburgh at all," said Lou Nolan, longtime Flyers public address announcer.

Despite the setback, fans told FOX 29 they believe the Flyers will win Game 6 on Wednesday, pointing to the team’s perfect 10-0 record when leading a series 3-0 and the fact that Philadelphia has never lost a best-of-seven series after taking a 3-0 lead.

Game 6 will return to South Philadelphia on Wednesday night, where fans hope the next watch party will be a celebration.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the Flyers will respond in Game 6 or if any lineup changes are expected.