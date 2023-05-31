Forever their home: Rescue dogs become official state dog of Delaware
DELAWARE - Rescue dogs are getting the recognition they deserve, earning a title even more impressive than good dog!
Dogs in shelters and foster homes, and lucky ones in forever homes, have officially been named the state dog of Delaware,
Delaware Gov. John Carney, who has adopted several rescue dogs with his wife, signed the new into legislation Tuesday.
He was surrounded by some of the state's most adorable rescue dogs in front of the Humane Animal Partners, formerly known as the Delaware SPCA.
Just another reason to give a rescue dog a second chance at life with a your forever family!