Former Bucks County D.A.R.E officer facing additional child sex assault charges

A former Warminster Township police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a fifth teenage boy while working as a D.A.R.E. officer more than two decades ago.

James Carey, 52, was arrested last month following an investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted four other boys between 1989 and 2009.

Authorities say days after a news conference to announce Carey's arrest, Bucks County detectives interviewed a fifth person who said he was victimized by Carey when he just 13-years-old.

The victim stated that he was with friends at the time of the incident, smoking marijuana outside the Warminster Recreation Center when Carey stopped them because of the smell of marijuana.

During a search of the boy, he says Carey fondled him. Carey continued the search and found marijuana, which he confiscated and told the victim they would discuss it at a later time.

The next week, authorities say Carey gave the boy a ride home in his patrol car and told him he could have had him arrested, taken out of school, and send to the detention center for possessing the marijuana.

Carey allegedly told the boy the arrest could follow him for his entire life, but offered to work something out instead. The victim told police he was terrified he could destroy his life.

Carey continued to drive the boy home and parked in the driveway, where authorities say he performed a sex act on the victim.

On Wednesday, Bucks County authorities filed new charges against Carey in connection with the incident including, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, and related charges.

Carey, who is currently in Bucks County Correctional Facility on $250,000 cash bail, is already facing 122 total counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and official oppression for the alleged sexual assaults of four other boys.

Carey was a police officer for Warminster Township from 1989 to 2009, and previously and briefly worked for the North Wales Police Department in Montgomery County from June 1988 to August 1988, and the Warwick Township Police Department from July 1988 to May 1989.

