Former Central Bucks West choir director charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors

The former Central Bucks West choir director, who is facing charges for recording a former student undress, now faces additional charges connected to alleged incidents spanning back decades.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce the new charges.

According to authorities, 56-year-old Joseph G. Ohrt, is charged with indecent assault on a person under 14, indecent assault on a person under 16 and two counts of corruption of minors.

The charges came after investigators received tips following his arrest for recording a former student undress.

Police said two former male students of Ohrt's came forward with allegations.

The first victim, referred t as "John," was a 6th-grade student at Linden Elementary School during the 1991 - 1992 school year, according to police.

Investigators say Ohrt would go to John's homeroom class at the end of each school day and escort him to the music room while holding his hand on John's backside. Ohrt also allegedly sat John on his lap and touched his private parts both over his closing and directly after putting his hands in John's underwear.

John was 11 years old during the alleged incident and reported it to his mother, police say. Ohrt was then moved to Central Bucks West HIgh School, where John was later a student. While there, Ohrt would acknowledge John and sometimes call him a rat, the DA's office says.

The second victim, referred to as "Jack," was a student at Pine Run Elementary School, Unami Middle School, Lenape Middle School and Central Bucks West High School where he graduated in 2001, according to authorities.

Jack was in multiple choirs run by Ohrt at the various schools.

According to investigators, Jack was babysitting for Ohrt and his wife at their residence in Doylestown Township when Ohrt put his hands down Jack's pants and touched his private parts. Ohrt also allegedly hugged and kissed Jack when he tried to pull away.

Ohrt's bail was set at $100,000 and he has remanded to the Bucks County Prison.

He has been ordered to surrender his passport, have no contact with his victims and cannot be unsupervised with children under the age of 18.

Anyone who has information or believes they are or know a victim is encouraged to contact Detective Sargent Paul Kreuter at 215-345-4143.

