Central Bucks West choir director charged with recording former student as he undressed

article

A Central Bucks West High School choir director has been charged with hiding cameras inside a bedroom in his home in order to record a former student as the student undressed.

Joseph Ohrt, a Buckingham Township resident, faces one count of interception, disclosure or use of a wire, electronic or oral communications and four counts of possession, sale, distribution, manufacture or advertisement of electronic, mechanical or other devices and telecommunication identification interception devises, all felonies in the third degree.

An investigation began May of 2021 by Central Bucks Regional Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office after receiving a Childine tip of an alleged sexual assault of a former student by Ohrt.

The victim, a 2016 graduate of Central Bucks West, was a member of the choir. He stated that in his junior year, Ohrt mentored him in music composition. He explained Ohrt made him uncomfortable while they were alone. The former student told investigators the relationship was "conflicted."

According to the criminal complaint, after graduation, the former student kept in contact with Ohrt. They attended a choir convention in Kansas City. While on the trip, the victim explained he woke one night to find Ohrt reaching into his pants and made unwanted sexual advances.

Central Bucks detectives went to the Buckingham Township house on September 30, 2021 and knocked, but found no one answered the door, at which point a detective left his business card in the door.

In October of 2021, a different young man living in Ohrt’s home went to Central Bucks Regional Police with property Ohrt had given the man to destroy. The man told investigators he moved into the Ohrt home in the beginning of 2021. The man found the business card in the door and asked Ohrt about it, to which Ohrt answered he didn’t know what it was about.

A short time later, Ohrt asked the man to leave without explanation. As the man began to pack his vehicle, Ohrt gave him items he wanted the man to get rid of in "a nonpublic manner," according to the complaint. Among the items was a laptop, which Ohrt explained he had watched porn on.

The man took the items to police.

The items were examined by detectives who found numerous pornographic images and video. They found video of the former student naked as he changed clothes.

The 56-year-old was arrested Tuesday and arraigned. His bail is set at $50,000, 10 percent.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is asking if there are other victims to please come forward by contacting the Central Bucks Regional Police Department at 215-345-4143 or Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354. Tips can also be submitted through the CrimeWatch website.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter