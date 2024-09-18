Former Delco Emergency Services head held for trial on indecent assault, harassment charges

A judge held all charges against a former top Delaware County official Wednesday.

Timothy Boyce, the previous head of the Department of Emergency Services, appeared in District Court in Lima, on charges of harassment and indecent assault against a former employee.

The woman testified in court in front of Boyce on Wednesday, saying the incidents happened between June 2018 and January 2024. She says Boyce offered her a job to return to work with the county after she took time off to care for her child, following the death of her husband.

That same month, the woman says Boyce showed her his phone which had a picture of him exposing himself. In 2023, she detailed another incident where Boyce asked her about tattoos on her leg, and went behind her and lifted her dress up over her underwear while she was standing at her desk.

In January 2024, she testified that Boyce put his hand on her butt. In a separate incident that same month, she described a vulgar conversation where Boyce referred to a sexual position he would like to do with her.

She testified that there were other instances over the years where Boyce kissed her on the head, asked, "How bad of a girl were you over the weekend," and talked about his favorite porn.

Boyce’s attorney says Boyce denies any sexual contact:

"His stance is, at this point, that this contact did not occur, that these cases are being brought for monetary value, they were never intended to be criminal cases in the first place," says Andrew Edelberg, Boyce’s attorney. "They were brought as a result of an attorney bringing a claim to the District Attorney’s attention, so it would be part of their civil lawsuit."

Mark Schwartz, who says he’s representing three other women and a man in civil lawsuits against Boyce, says he wanted to listen in on the hearing to see if the victim’s story was consistent with one of his clients’ allegations.

"It’s the same kind of banter, it’s the same kind of kissing on the head, I mean just inappropriate behavior," he says.

Schwartz says he will be filing cases against the county as well.

Edelberg did ask for a modified bail condition that would allow Boyce to leave the state to winterize his vacation home in New Jersey, with specific dates given to Pretrial Services, and the judge granted that request.

Boyce’s next court date is scheduled for October 30th.