Former New Jersey teacher charged for sexually assaulting student decades ago, officials say

A 76-year-old man is being accused of sexually assaulting a student when he was his teacher in Mercer County at least 23 years ago.

Joseph DePuglio was arrested Monday and charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials say DePuglio engaged in a sexual relationship with the victim at his home between the years of 1998 and 2000. He was the victim's teacher at Steinert High School at the time.

An investigation ensued when the victim, now an adult, reported the alleged assault to police at the end of last year.

Anyone with information in connection to the case is asked to contact police.