Police: Teen tried to snatch necklace, headphones from woman's neck in Chinatown
PHILADELPHIA - A woman was walking in Chinatown Monday morning when police say a teen tried to rob her from behind.
The attempted robbery happened on the 1000 block of Vine Street around 11 a.m.
Police say a teen suspect tried to pull a necklace and headphones from the neck of a 31-year-old woman.
He was unsuccessful, but left the woman with scratches to her neck, according to authorities.
The suspect fled the scene, and was last seen on 10th Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.