Landlord-tenant officer shoots woman during eviction notice in North Philadelphia, police say

A woman is in critical condition after an eviction quickly escalated into a shooting at home in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

Investigators say a Philadelphia County Courts Officer was serving an eviction notice on the 2100 block of North College Avenue when at least one shot was fired.

The officer shot the 35-year-ol woman in head, according to authorities. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

FOX 29's Jennifer Lee reports the officer remained on scene, and police say the weapon has been recovered.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, and if any charges will be announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.