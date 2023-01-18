Frankford shooting leaves man critically injured, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man in extremely critical condition in Frankford on Wednesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers on patrol in the area of 4300 Frankford Avenue came upon a 27-year-old man who they say had been shot in the neck, abdomen, and leg.

Police quickly picked the victim up and rushed him to Temple Hospital where authorities say he was listed in critical condition and immediately rushed to surgery.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says five spent shell casings were found on scene. He also said that about two hours prior to this shooting, police were on a domestic call at the same location, leading them to believe this shooting is linked to that call.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing and police are hoping that nearby surveillance cameras can help them process this critical shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.