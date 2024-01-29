Free at-home nurse visits available to moms, newborns in these NJ counties

Coming home from the hospital can be a daunting time for mom and baby as they adjust to a whole new life together.

New Jersey officials are hoping to help ease that transition with their new "Family Connects" program.

It allows moms of newborns to get free at-home nurse visits for the first two weeks after delivery.

Nurses will check the infant's well-being and mom's physical and mental health, while providing postpartum education and tips for feeding and sleeping.

MORE HEADLINES:

The program is free to all families in Essex, Middlesex, Mercer, Gloucester and Cumberland counties, regardless of income, insurance or immigration status.

Officials say more than 50 families have already signed up.