Funeral for Phat Geez being held Wednesday after rapper killed in North Philadelphia shooting

A local rapper is being laid to rest Wednesday after he became the victim of a deadly shooting in Philadelphia this past weekend.

Derrick Gant, known as Phat Geez, was found with multiple gunshots to the chest on North Taney Street in Brewerytown Sunday night.

Police say a passenger inside a vehicle opened fire on the 28-year-old rapper, who died after being rushed to a local hospital.

MORE HEADLINES::

A viewing will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a service at Germantown Masjid and burial at the Chelten Hills Cemetery.

A $20,000 reward is still being offered for any information leading to the arrest of the suspected shooter.