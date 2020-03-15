Funeral plans set for Corporal James O'Connor, Philadelphia Police corporal shot and killed in the line of duty

article

Funeral plans are now set for Corporal James O'Connor, a Philadelphia Police corporal shot and killed as he served a homicide warrant at a home in Frankford Friday.

According to Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5, a funeral mass will be held Friday, March 20, beginning at noon, at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. There will be a viewing at the Cathedral beginning 7:30 a.m. An additional viewing will be held Thursday, March 19 for the general public beginning at 6 p.m. at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Seating for the funeral mass is extremely limited, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, officers were attempting to serve a warrant on the 1600 block of Bridge Street when they were met with gunfire. O'Connor was shot in the shoulder above his bulletproof vest when officers entered the home.

Officials say a total of four suspects are in custody. The suspect they were serving a warrant to was not struck in the exchange of gunfire and is now in custody.

Two suspects were hospitalized after another officer on the scene returned fire and struck them.

Corporal James O'Connor, 46, was a member of the SWAT team of the Philadelphia Police Department. He was a 23-year veteran of the police department and had spent 15 years in SWAT.

He leaves behind a wife and two children. One of his children serves in a separate district on the police and his daughter serves in the Air Force.

