Funeral services to be held for 3 Pennsylvania officers killed in York County ambush shooting

Three Pennsylvania police officers who were killed in an ambush shooting at a home in York County last week will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Northern York County Regional Police Department Detective Sgt. Cody Becker, and Detectives Mark Baker and Isaiah Emenheiser were killed in the shooting.

The gunman, identified as the former boyfriend of a woman who lived at the house, was killed by police during the exchange of gunfire.

What we know:

Thursday's services will be held at the Chapel Church in Red Lion, Pennsylvania.

(L-R) Det. Mark Baker, Det. Sgt. Cody Becker and Det. Isaiah Emenheiser, all of the Northern York County Regional Police Department (Credit: Northern York County Regional Police Department/York County District Attorney's Office via AP)

The services will be closed to the public, but will be available to watch using the livestream above, or on the FOX LOCAL app and the FOX 29 YouTube page.

Services will begin at noon.

The backstory:

The shooting stemmed from an ongoing investigation after a woman reported seeing a man lurking outside her home armed with a rifle.

Police could not find the man after searching the area, but they located a black pick-up truck parked around the corner from the home.

The woman told police her former short-term boyfriend, whom she suspected of lighting her truck on fire, drove a nearly identical black pick-up.

The ex-boyfriend, identified by police as 24-year-old Matthew Ruth, was charged with stalking, loitering and prowling.

The woman and her mother left her home for their safety while police were looking for Ruth, who was not at his home when police checked that morning.

When officers returned to the woman's empty home to continue their investigation, they found the door unlocked and were shot at as soon as they opened the door.

Emenheiser, Becker and Baker were among the first through the door when the suspect started shooting, officials said.

Two other officers, including another Northern York County Regional detective, and a York County deputy sheriff, were critically injured.

Ruth was killed by police during the exchange of gunfire.

Local perspective:

Prior to joining the police force in York County more than two decades ago, Det. Baker was a Philadelphia police officer for three years.

"Mark was a very honorable police officer for the years he was here," said Roosevelt Poplar with the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police. "…Knowing Mark and knowing now what happened, it just breaks our heart."

Poplar said that Baker's colleagues had nothing but "glowing things" to say about the fallen officer. Poplar said he had also spoken to officers in York County who shared similar sentiments. "He was loved by everyone," Poplar said.