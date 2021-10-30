Gas prices increase again in New Jersey, across the nation

Drivers in New Jersey and around the nation are still seeing prices at the pump go up amid increasing demand.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.45, up 2 cents from a week ago.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.40 up three cents from last week.

Analysts say robust demand as the economy recovers from the depths of the pandemic is combining with high crude prices to move gas prices to a level not seen since the fall of 2014.

