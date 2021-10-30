Gas prices increase again in New Jersey, across the nation
TRENTON - Drivers in New Jersey and around the nation are still seeing prices at the pump go up amid increasing demand.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.45, up 2 cents from a week ago.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.40 up three cents from last week.
Analysts say robust demand as the economy recovers from the depths of the pandemic is combining with high crude prices to move gas prices to a level not seen since the fall of 2014.
