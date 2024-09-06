Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau funeral details announced

Friends and family will gather Monday to remember NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew after they were tragically killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding bikes in New Jersey last week.

The funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 9 at St Mary Magdalen Church in Media, Pa. The funeral service will be preceded by private viewing on Sunday.

No public viewing or visitation before the funeral mass is scheduled at this time.

A livestream of the funeral service will be available on FOX LOCAL, FOX29.com and the FOX 29 YouTube Channel.

Johnny, known as "Johnny hockey," was a 31-year-old veteran NHL player. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Matthew was 29 years old, and had also played some professional hockey and coached the West Chester Wolves. He is survived by his wife who is expecting their first child.

Johnny and Matthew were riding their bikes last Thursday evening in Salem County, New Jersey while they were in town for their sister’s wedding. They were fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver who police say was attempting to pass a vehicle when he struck the brothers.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The driver, later identified as Sean Higgins has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI in connection with their deaths. FOX 29 later learned that Higgins is a field artillery officer assigned to the New Jersey Army National Guard. He also worked for a rehab facility called 'Gaudenzia."

Tributes have continued to pour in since their passing, from growing memorials to raising more than $630,000 for Matthew’s widow.

Several family members, including the brothers’ father, sister and widows, have spoken out with heartbreaking tributes before their final farewell.