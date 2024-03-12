Getaway driver flees after arson suspect caught in the act in Montgomery County: police

article

A suspected arson took an unexpected turn when police arrived to find a front porch engulfed in flames and a "suspicious" man just feet away.

The officers were responding to calls about a masked man attempting to get inside a home on Pine Road in Lower Moreland Township over the weekend.

Police say they witnessed what appeared to be the suspect throwing something towards the fire.

He tried to escape towards a black Volkswagen sedan parked in front of the home, but the driver fled without him.

Officers detained the man after a brief foot pursuit.

He was identified as Michael Gonsalves and has been charged with arson, evading arrest, aggravated assault and related offenses.

The residents and their pets were forced to evacuate the home as an officer put out the fire, which caused damage to the front porch and entryway.