Giant, venomous flying spiders expected to invade New Jersey this summer

If you have a fear of spiders - this article is not for you!

And if you're a Jersey resident, be on the lookout, because experts say a Joro spider invasion is imminent.

The colorful creepy crawlers measure 4 inches long with 8-inch legs, and they can fly!

Winds carry the spiders thanks to a "ballooning" technique, which will drop them into the New Jersey and New York area over the next two months.

Joros are native to East Asia, but have recently become an entrenched invasive species in the American Southwest.

"As the Joro spider invasion continues its northward trajectory, the possibility of their arrival in New Jersey later this year has heightened concerns among residents and authorities alike," New Jersey Pest Control said.

These spiders are venomous, but only pose a threat to other insects. They also eat other pesky bugs like mosquitoes, yellow jackets and spotted lantern flies.