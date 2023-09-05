Girl, 11, in custody after bomb threat on first day at Philadelphia middle school: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - A scary first day back for one Philadelphia middle school after police say a bomb threat sparked an evacuation just as classes began.
Officers responded to Baldi Middle School in the city's Bustleton section around 8:30 a.m.
They were alerted to threats made by phone, according to authorities. Details of the threat have not been released.
Homeland Security ordered the entire school to evacuate as they searched the building.
No device or weapons were found, and no credible threat was posed, police say.
An 11-year-old girl was taken into custody, but police have yet to release further details.