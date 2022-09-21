Girl struck by vehicle while crossing the street in Bucks County hit-and-run, police say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Police say an investigation is underway after a juvenile pedestrian was hit by a fleeing vehicle earlier this week in Bucks County.
A girl was crossing the street when she was reportedly struck by a black Subaru that did not stop. She suffered minor injuries.
The alleged hit-and-run occurred near Diamond Street and Branch Road in Sellersville Monday night.
The age and identify of the victim have not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.