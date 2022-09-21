Expand / Collapse search

Girl struck by vehicle while crossing the street in Bucks County hit-and-run, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:13PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Police say an investigation is underway after a juvenile pedestrian was hit by a fleeing vehicle earlier this week in Bucks County.

A girl was crossing the street when she was reportedly struck by a black Subaru that did not stop. She suffered minor injuries.

The alleged hit-and-run occurred near Diamond Street and Branch Road in Sellersville Monday night.

MORE HEADLINES:

The age and identify of the victim have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.